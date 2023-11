Benoit Paire survives a very tough second round against Portuguese rising star Jaime Faria, winning 6–7(7), 6–3, 6–3 to reach the #MaiaOpen @ATPChallenger 100 quarter‐finals.



Booed by the Portuguese crowd in the end of what was a “warm” battle, but he’s staying for auto­graphs. pic.twitter.com/B2qRNAkiY7