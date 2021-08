Look at this P.R. hit ! 😱



Christopher Clarey, who works for @nytimes, writes a book about « The [his] Master », Federer, which is covered by Steve Tignor, who works for @Tennis, which is in busi­ness with @LaverCup, i.e., RF’s tour­na­ment.



A LOT of back scrat­ching going on 🤑💅🏻💰 https://t.co/8Bhamqfrds