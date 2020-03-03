Accueil Padel Les championnats du monde 2020 à Doha
C’est officiel. La 15e édition des championnats du monde de padel aura lieu à Doha au Qatar du 19 au 25 octobre 2020. Lors de la dernière édition en 2018 au Paraguay, la France avait obtenu une historique quatrième place mondiale chez les hommes. Les femmes, elles, avaient terminé à une prometteuse cinquième place. Cette année, le padel français aura l’occasion de prouver qu’il n’en finit plus de progresser.

Publié le mardi 3 mars 2020 à 15:25

