Carlos Alcaraz on Roger Federer atten­ding Elena Rybakina’s match at Wimbledon :



“I saw that Roger Federer was here. I was a little bit jealous.😂 Honestly, I want Roger to watch one of my matches. I hope to talk a bit with him. I hope to see him around more than once” pic.twitter.com/9ZLrTNJU0z