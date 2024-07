Earlier in the #Wimbledon fort­night, Novak Djoković got asked about being a poly­glot : why he has learned so many languages, how he’s done so (and when he finds the time), & whether he plans to learn any more. This is my trans­la­tion from the Serbian Q&A by Miloš Bećagović. pic.twitter.com/mXPOcrm9DK