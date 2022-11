DID YOU KNOW❓



With her $1,570,000 prize money cheque for winning the WTA Finals, 🇫🇷 @CaroGarcia has become the highest‐earning Frenchwoman in WTA history. 💥



Garcia now has $15,064,141 in career prize money, surpas­sing Amelie Mauresmo’s $15,022,476. 💰