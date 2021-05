At Belgrade‑2, #253 and lucky loser Mats Moraing gets his first ever ATP win as Egor Gerasimov completes choke of the year.



Gerasimov :

6–4 4–0 40⁄ 0 up (on serve)

+

three match points in the end of the 2nd set

+

serving for the match in the 3rd set

=

Moraing wins 4–6 7–6 7–5