Mensik had kind words for Gael Monfils after beating him in Doha



“19 years ago, Gael was you. 18 years old on this court and knocked out his first top 10 talent. You had a nice exchange at the net. What did you say?”



Jakub : “When he was in the final here 19 years ago I wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/dbXpZ8nO4J