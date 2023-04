Djokovic, Sinner, Nadal, Berrettini, Cilic, Kyrgios, Nakashima, Bonzi, Draper, Ymer, Isner, Brooksby, Coria, Kwon, Rinderknech, Dellien, Pella.



With the players who have with­drawn from Madrid, we could easily orga­nize an ATP 500 (at least) in the same week.