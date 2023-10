Monfils d. Djere 7–5 6–2 in Stockholm



Gael has reached at least 1 final for the last 19 conse­cu­tive seasons



That’s almost 2 decades



But Gael’s legacy is about more than numbers



It’s about the art he puts in each shot



The passion in his eyes



The freedom of his spirit



