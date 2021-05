Carlos Alcaraz beats Facundo Bagnis 6–4, 6–4 to win the Oeiras CH 125, his biggest career title.



He will enter the top 100 at 18y17d, 22 years after his coach Ferrero, who also did after winning a chal­lenger in Portugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/VpmDXJ7qSS