Roger Federer spent some time coaching young kids in New York



“Who was the person you strug­gled against the most ?



Roger : “I strug­gled against Rafa the most. Yeah, just bc of his topspin and lefty, you know. Do you like playing against lefties?”



“No.”



Roger : “There you go” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HFukQbqEc7