Less than 7 days until the #Tokyo2020 tennis tour­na­ments get underway 🙌



Less than 7 days before Félix Auger‐Aliassime unleashes his full poten­tial for glory during his Olympic debut playing for #TeamCanada ✨



Glory From Anywhere 🍁



Details ➡️ https://t.co/MEmPJJsjqV pic.twitter.com/e42QVAQ7N9