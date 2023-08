Look my new @asics outfit for the @usopen 👀



I love the color, it’s matching with my perso­na­lity👌

Get ready to see me grin­ding the court and being crea­tive as i’m usually are 💪



It’s NEW YORK baby, lezgooo 🔥#ASICSTennis #SoundMindSoundBody pic.twitter.com/okh7szz3qx