Slightly awkward moments on Centre : At 3–5 in the TB, Daniil Medvedev lost the point & promptly went & sat down, thin­king he’d lost the set.



Had to be told. Went back to the base­line, & promptly did lose the set.



The Gilleses found it funny. Medvedev, maybe less so. pic.twitter.com/hObiDEn4j0