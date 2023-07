🚨🚨🚨 BOMBSHELL!!! 🎙️Vika on ????? (Part 1)



« My coach at that time, not the grea­test person I would say. Isolated me to control me and mani­pu­late in a way. To have one voice that had to be his.



I wasn’t aware of every­thing happe­ning around me. That’s why I felt lonely. » pic.twitter.com/rg3z5rq0EL