🇦🇺 @NickKyrgios has with­drawn from the #MallorcaChampionships due to an abdo­minal injury ; 🇪🇸@BautistaAgut progresses to the quar­ters.



After a great perfor­mance in Stuttgart and a good start in Mallorca, we hope you are able to recover in time for @Wimbledon ! 💪 pic.twitter.com/ANOI942BjA