Three‐time champs ! 🏆🏆🏆



Nicolas Mahut and Pierre‐Hugues Herbert beat Reilly Opelka and John Peers 6–4, 7–5 to add to their 2015 and 2016 titles at The Queen’s Club.



Congrats, @p2hugz & @nmahut ! #cinchChampionships