Damn. I’ve had night­mares that have woke me up about Rafa ☹️ I’m gonna miss them. This was someone that I used to prepare for ☹️ he was a moti­va­tion – I guess an inspi­ra­tion. Fuck – it’s true‐ people do bring the best out of you. You were one of those people 🙏🏽 damn…..