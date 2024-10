‘You are an example to everyone because of your hard work and perse­ve­rance’



Rafael Nadal has been an inspi­ra­tion to fans and athletes alike throu­ghout his career, inclu­ding Lionel Messi, who recorded this message to congra­tu­late @RafaelNadal on winning his fourth Laureus Award. pic.twitter.com/Xvnm5KfzVM