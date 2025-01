Two‐time cham­pion and former world #1 Naomi Osaka gets her first #AusOpen win since 2022, beating former top 5 Caroline Garcia 6–3, 3–6, 6–3 to reach the R2 in Melbourne.



She will face Karolina Muchova (again!) in the 2nd round, rematch from USO R2. Yes, her draw is brutal. pic.twitter.com/1kpqJAC8Nq