Victoria Azarenka fed up with bad sche­du­ling in tennis :



« I abso­lu­tely lost it yesterday because we work so hard in the Players Council and I just felt so frus­trated, like I’m not making a diffe­rence and I put a lot of time, a lot of effort.. I try to be reaso­nable, I try to… pic.twitter.com/jAkp3nfMkz