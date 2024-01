🇮🇹 Jannik Sinner has now won 9 of his last 10 matches against Top 5 players. 🔥



def. #2 Alcaraz

def. #3 Medvedev

def. #5 Rublev

def. #3 Medvedev

def. #1 Djokovic

def. #3 Medvedev

l. to #1 Djokovic (ATP Finals final)

def. #1 Djokovic

def. #5 Rublev

def. #1 Djokovic at #AusOpen