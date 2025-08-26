AccueilInsoliteJohn McEnroe sur le crâne rasé d'Alcaraz : "On peut obtenir cette...
John McEnroe sur le crâne rasé d’Alcaraz : « On peut obtenir cette coupe pour 20 dollars en ville »

Antoine Touchard

L’ex‐joueur améri­cain a été surpris par le choix capil­laire de Carlos Alcaraz. Interrogé sur le sujet, il n’a pas manque d’ex­pli­quer son incom­pré­hen­sion. Mieux, il semble même que John possède une vraie théorie sur ce choix contestable.

« Est‐ce que c’est son coif­feur en Espagne qui lui a fait cette coupe très courte ? Il l’a amenée à Wimbledon. Je me pose la ques­tion, car on peut obtenir cette coupe pour 20 dollars en ville »

Publié le mardi 26 août 2025 à 07:10

