L’ex‐joueur américain a été surpris par le choix capillaire de Carlos Alcaraz. Interrogé sur le sujet, il n’a pas manque d’expliquer son incompréhension. Mieux, il semble même que John possède une vraie théorie sur ce choix contestable.
John McEnroe on Carlos Alcaraz’ haircut ahead of his U.S. Open match against Reilly Opelka :— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 26, 2025
"First of all his haircut.. did he get the buzz cut from his hair stylist in Spain ? He brought him in at Wimbledon. I'm wondering because you can get that for 20 bucks in the city"
« Est‐ce que c’est son coiffeur en Espagne qui lui a fait cette coupe très courte ? Il l’a amenée à Wimbledon. Je me pose la question, car on peut obtenir cette coupe pour 20 dollars en ville »
Publié le mardi 26 août 2025 à 07:10