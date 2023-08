Karolina Muchova to Coco Gauff :



“When I woke up this morning, 1st thing was like ouch. I knew it’d be a very tough task to win against someone like CocoI’d like to congra­tu­late Coco & her team as well. You had some incre­dible run these weeks & then this year..” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QP0qh9g2Ze