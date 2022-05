And we have a new cham­pion ! 🏆🤩👏@AngeliqueKerber wins the #IS22 title over #KajaJuvan



She becomes the 3rd German player to take the title and the first left‐handed player ever !



Final score : 7–6(5), 6(0)/7, 7–6(5)

🕘 : 3:16#wta pic.twitter.com/iKFgxdQWGv