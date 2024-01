DID YOU KNOW❓



🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic is spen­ding his 410th career week at #1 this week, now 100—yes, ONE HUNDRED—more career weeks at #1 than any other man in ATP rankings history. 👏



410 weeks : Djokovic 💥

310 weeks : Federer

286 weeks : Sampras

270 weeks : Lendl

268 weeks : Connors