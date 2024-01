Sumit Nagal beats Bublik 6–4 6–2 7–6(5) at the Australian Open



Last year, he was outside of the top 500.



He said he had just 900 euros in his bank account at 1 point.



It’s not easy to admit that, but his story was raw, honest, & real.



He made $120,000 today. And he deserves… pic.twitter.com/Ddfv6ofZ4m