Caroline Garcia has now won three titles on each of hard, grass and clay courts :



🔵 2017 Wuhan

🔵 2017 Beijing

🔵 2018 Tianjin

🟢 2016 Mallorca

🟢 2019 Nottingham

🟢 2022 Bad Homburg

🟠 2014 Bogota

🟠 2016 Strasbourg

🟠 2022 Warsaw