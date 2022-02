No.104 Harmony Tan deploys an enter­tai­ning array of shot­ma­king to defeat No.2 seed Madison Keys 64 16 61 in Guadalajara 1R.



The win is the 24yo Frenchwoman’s 1st Top 30 win. She earned her 1st Top 50 win last month at the Australian Open, where she defeated Yulia Putintseva. pic.twitter.com/Bbd2Wp0YCW