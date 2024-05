Stef’s father and coach Apostolos was asked about Stef’s recently reunion with Paula!👇https://t.co/ZFFf7kqjaQ



Google Translate :



Apostolos Tsitsipas responded to the rumors of a Tsitsipas‐Badosa reunion (vid)



The father and coach of Stefanos Tsitsipas responded to the rumors… pic.twitter.com/d6MLqhW6Je