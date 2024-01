🤯 Last time that not one of Federer, Nadal or Djokovic reached the Australian Open Final :



- George W. Bush had just began his 2nd Presidential term.



- The iPhone, YouTube and Twitter didn’t exist.



- Djokovic and Nadal had 0 Majors.



- Alcaraz was 1.5 years old.