Coco Gauff after beco­ming the youn­gest player to win Cincinnati :



“This is unbe­lie­vable. . I’d like to thank my lord & savior Jesus Christ. I spent a lot of nights alone crying trying to figure it out. I still have a lot to figure out, but I thank him for cove­ring me.” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/pt8KCdFm3n