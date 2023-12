Q : Are you enjoying your life after reti­re­ment from profes­sional tennis ?



💬@rogerfederer :

« Yes, very much so. It’s been a smooth tran­si­tion. » « The last year has been only about fun. »

« My life’s not boring and slow like some people might imagine. »@Federer_Swiss @norinchi_df pic.twitter.com/TIQM2Kn0Gz