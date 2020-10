Symphony No. 3 on the way 🎻



𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙑𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙤𝙨𝙤 @richardgasquet1 will be giving us an encore of his lyrical tennis at UTS3 !#UTShowdown pic.twitter.com/IJHdqWw3oZ