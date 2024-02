CASPER ON 🔥 🔥 @CasperRuud98 moves to 9–1 to start 2024 after defea­ting defen­ding Los Cabos cham­pion Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6–4, 7–6 (4). 🙌



Ruud saved *FIVE* set points in the second set to reach his fifth hard‐court final. 💪 https://t.co/1fmOODGP64