Aryna Sabalenka had a funny moment after her win at Australian Open



“Novak is out here in a minute. What advice has he given you on how to win this tour­na­ment 9 more times?”



Aryna : “I need to ask him. I’m much nicer to him to make sure he’s gonna finish earlier. 😂 I’m gonna… pic.twitter.com/y21M28UktL