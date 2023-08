« Love helps me unders­tand that in life there isn’t only work and I cant think about tennis 24⁄ 7 , which is some­thing I did in the past. I’ve met someone who has helped me to appre­ciate most impor­tant values in every day life. She’s helped me to be a better person… » ❤️ pic.twitter.com/azTqfYuEQE